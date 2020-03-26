Blackman-Leoni Township officer tests negative for COVID-19

Blackman-Leoni Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety has reported its officer that had been off of work with COVID-19 symptoms has tested negative.

His results came back today after 10 days. All of the officers in self-quarantine will return to work on their next scheduled shift.

TheBlackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety Director, Mike Jester said “while this is good news, we will remain vigilant in trying to keep our officers and the public safe, as we navigate through this situation.”