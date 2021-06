LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Jacob William McCumber, 34, has been missing since May 29.

McCumber was last seen on May 29 in the parking lot of the Leoni Township Meijer. His cell phone and vehicle were found in Muncie, Indiana.

If you have any information about his wherabouts, please contact Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.