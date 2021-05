BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety is actively searching for individuals connected to a larceny case.

Authorities created a post on its Facebook page regarding the case, and are asking for your help identifying the the suspects who are wearing masks, and differentiating hats.









Police say if you know any information regarding the case, or these two men you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.