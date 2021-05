BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—-Police in Blackman Township are asking for the community’s help to solve a robbery case.

Authorities posted on its Facebook page regarding the suspects and say they are connected to a black-car theft.

The photos below appear to show a total of two different men who are wearing masks.







If you recognize the men above, or have any information connected the case you are asked to give detective Sergeant Bob Schrock a phone call at (517) 788-4223.