Bladin’ cross country for a good cause

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Andy Walker and Jake Adkins are friends, roommates, and teammates. They play on the University of Massachusetts hockey team. For now, they are trading in the skates for some blades.

“We rollerblade a lot. We always go downtown Boston,” said Walker.

When COVID-19 hit three months ago the dynamic duo came up with an idea to incorporate their love for rollerblading with raising money for a special cause.

“During this time a lot of cancer patients aren’t getting the resources or the donations they are used to be getting,” said Adkins.

“It would be a great idea to fundraise and hopefully create a change that’s bigger than ours,” added Walker.

But in order to create a big change, they needed to go big and in this case go home.

“Mason is my hometown,” said Walker.

That’s where the two will end their journey. They’ll start in Boston, Massachusetts. They will blade roughly 850 miles.

“We originally planned to make it in seven days. We would do 150 miles a day but now as we think about it with, with rain you can’t rollerblade. We may need a day off on day four,” said Walker.

Jake’s dad and brother will follow along in an RV for safety and support.

“Regardless of the hardships we’re one hundred percent determined to try it and we’re going to take all the time we need if it comes to that. The main goal is to just get there at the end of the day,” said Adkins.

The amount of support these two have received over the last three months has motivated them even more.

“What we are doing is not only for friends and family but for all those who are battling cancer. I think that especially now in a world of darkness we want to shed a light and be something positive,” added Adkins.

To donate you can go to their GoFundMe page by clicking here: #Bladeferdarona