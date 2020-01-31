LANSING, Mich. (WLNS):

The American rock band Blink 182 is coming to Lansing this summer.

The band is set to perform at the Cooley Law School Stadium on Friday July 10.

Blink 182 formed in 1992 in Poway, Calif. and has been extremely influential in the development of pop punk music since then.

The trio has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, with Enema of the State alone selling 15 million worldwide. With singles that span generations like “All The Small Things”, “What’s My Age Again”, and “I Miss You”; fans of all ages won’t want to miss this show in July.



Tickets for July 10 are on sale to the public as of Friday, January 31 . Tickets can be purchased online at www.commongroundfest.com.