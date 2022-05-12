LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Black Lives Matter Lansing will be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. Thursday at the East Lansing Police Department headquarters.

The group will be discussing the officer-involved shooting at an East Lansing Meijer that sent a man to the hospital.

“[The man] did not commit a crime. He is a survivor of a crime committed by East Lansing Police,” the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter said in a press release. “This is clearly another failure of the East Lansing Police. No accountability has been taken by the East Lansing Police or Police Chief Kim Johnson.”

The man was shot by East Lansing Police after officers responded to a weapons complaint at the Lake Lansing Meijer.

Upon arrival, officers spotted the man and said he fit the suspect’s description. He fled, resulting in an ELPD officer shooting him in the parking lot.

The man and his family say he was unarmed at the time, but ELPD says a firearm was retrieved at the scene.

Officers Jose Viera, Jim Menser and Jeff Horn were named in the use of force report relating to the shooting.

Two of the three named officers are under investigation for their roles in the shooting. The lawyer for Viera, Mike Nichols, confirmed that Viera is under investigation.