LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a block party held in Reo Town with the goal of raising money to fight homelessness in Lansing.

The event was put on by City Rescue Mission, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood and it was hosted in the parking lot of Riverview Church’s Reo Town location.

The event had food trucks, bands, a bouncy house and the one and only Michigan State University’s Sparty.

“Hashtag love Lansing,” said organizer Miriam Olsen. “I mean that’s what it’s all about right.”

100% of the fund raised at the event went towards the City Rescue Mission.

An employee for the organization said that he hopes this event will help everyone understand that we are all in this together.

“People don’t recognize that, that the majority of us are just a few negative events in our lives away from being in the same position,” said Ben Newman.

He also said that they accept donations year round on their website.