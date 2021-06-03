BLOCK:AID street party to be held in downtown Lansing on June 10

News

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing 501 is partnering with nonprofit organization Downtown Lansing to host a BLOCK:AID party to support Lansing businesses.

The party will be held on June 10 from 5:01 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

 Three blocks of Washington Square will be closed as partygoers sip local drinks, eat local food and shop at local businesses.

The event will also include live musical performances, art installations, activities and more.

“Eat, drink, and dance six-feet apart, be merry, and #WearAMask,” the organizers said.

The event is sponsored by the Capital Area Transport Authority (CATA) and  Message Makers. 

Tickets can be reserved for free here.

