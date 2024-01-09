January is blood donor month, and this year, the call for donations is more important than ever.

6 news reporter Nate Salazar went out to Lansing’s Red Cross Donation Center, where he says the seats could be a lot more full.

Not enough people are giving blood according to Scot Dinsmor, Blood Services Donor Recruitment with Red Cross Officials. He says the blood supply is at such critically low levels they’ve declared a nationwide emergency.

“We are seeing about a 20-year low, in blood donor presentations,” Dinsmor, “The holiday season that we just experienced, we saw nationally about a 7-thousand-unit drop-off.”

Lansing’s blood donation center, like many others in the nation, has been seeing fewer donors. Officials say it’s been a steady downturn over the last decade, that’s only gotten steeper since the pandemic.

While 37% of U.S. citizens can give blood, only about 4% do.

“I can understand it with covid that people were reluctant but now that people have an option to get vaccinated,” said Will Nichols, a blood donor. “I think they should come back…these people are pros, it doesn’t hurt, it’s easy, and you feel righteous afterward.”

Throughout his lifetime Nichols has given 14 gallons of blood. On Tuesday, he brought his 99-year-old father, John Nichols, in to donate to prove you’re never too old to give.

“I look forward to giving when I’m 100,” Nichols said.

If you are interested in giving blood, you can sign up on redcrossblooddot.org., download the red-cross-blood-donor app, or call 1-800-red-cross.