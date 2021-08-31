Blood drive returns to Michigan International Speedway honoring 9/11 emergency responders

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)–The 20th annual “Spirit of America Blood Drive” will return to Michigan International Speedway on September 11th to honor our fallen heroes.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is a proud partner of the event, and they have established this tradition as a way for Michiganders to remember the September 11th emergency responders who answered the call and risked their lives.

The event will run from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the MIS Ally Champions Club located above the grandstands at the Michigan International Speedway.

The blood donors will go through a health screening before they can enter the buildings.

“Donating blood is a small way to be an everyday hero and to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day 20 years ago,” said Dawn Kaiser, area vice president and director of donor services, Versiti. “Ensuring that blood is available during times of crisis is extremely important, and we are asking the community to not only join us in remembrance but to considering giving the gift of lifesaving blood to help those in need.”

Masks and social distancing will be a requirement, and appointments are required for people interested in donating blood.

To schedule an appointment visit www.versiti.org/september11.