Blood sample solves Mid-Michigan cold case murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – Investigators say DNA testing on a recently-discovered blood sample has solved the murder of a Battle Creek woman more than 30 years ago.

Investigators say Gayle Barrus was sexually assaulted and killed in 1988. The suspect in the case, Roger Plato, was killed three days before Barrus’ body was found in Calhoun County. The case was never definitively solved.

Police recently found a blood sample taken from Plato after his death. It matched DNA found on Barrus’ body.

Barrus’ family has expressed relief that police believe they have solved her murder.