Blood shortage? The upcoming flu season could contribute

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: A sign directs people to an American Red Cross blood drive held to help alleviate a blood supply shortage as a result of the coronavirus pandemic at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The speedway plans to hold a total of four blood drives due to a lack of donated blood and facilities large enough to collect it while observing social distancing guidelines. Many blood drives across the United States have been canceled as a result of the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The CDC is warning about the potential spike in flu cases this year, and that could contribute to the existing problem of a national blood shortage impacting our country.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to combat the low supply.

According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country. They say many Americans may have reduced immunity this year. Therefore, the number of healthy blood donors will tend to decrease.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as they are symptom-free.

The American Red Cross is encouraging donations this month.

You can donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).