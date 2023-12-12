LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new warning from the Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking homeowners to look out for scam companies offering air duct cleaning.

These services, called “blow-and-go” establishments, have been known to lure customers in with low prices, only to tack on extra services that inflate the cost well above the original quote. When they do the work, it’s often shoddy jobs that can leave a home dirtier than when they found it.

Advertisements for these scams can be found on social media sites like Facebook, X, and Nexstdoor. Instead of posting an ad themselves, these companies will pose as community members to lure people into a post saying how much they liked the job they just got done.

Officials say doing your research is a key way to make sure you don’t get taken advantage of.

“Everyone wants to ensure that their home is healthy and safe for their family,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “However, it’s important to verify that you are dealing with an honest, reputable company in all home maintenance matters. Beware of predatory business practices and research potential service providers before paying or signing a contract.”

The Attorney General’s office also offered some tips and some red flags. You should watch out for companies that: