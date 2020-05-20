Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to return more than $100 million

Due to disruptions in previously anticipated health care services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will be returning more than $100 million to many fully insured customers this year.

The refunds are in addition to $494 million that BCBSM has invested in expanding the availability of no-cost benefits for members and to support health providers in response to COVID-19 – bringing the BCBSM enterprise’s commitment in response to the crisis to nearly $600 million.

“For 81 years, Blue Cross has stood behind our members’ care in good times and bad,” said

BCBSM President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp. “We’ve been proactive in addressing the pandemic, providing no-cost benefits for members and advancing millions of dollars to care providers. Now we can return money to our customers and members.”

BCBSM will be providing the following relief to customers and members with Blue Cross and

Blue Care Network health plans:

• Fully insured small group customers with 50 or fewer employees will receive a 30 percent

credit on their July premium invoice. All told, BCBSM is providing about $37 million back to small group customers for their medical plans.



• Low rate adjustments for small group customers. BCBSM filed 2021 small group rates last

week with state regulators that average 0.9 percent more for PPO plans and 1.9 percent more for HMO plans.



• Blue Dental and Blue Vision employer group customers will be sharing a total refund of about $10.5 million. All fully insured groups with dental and vision coverage will receive a one-month premium refund to be credited on their July invoice. BCBSM also will not increase rates for fully insured customers renewing dental and vision plans for 2021.



• Individual health plan members from 2019 will receive a one-time rebate resulting from lower than expected health care claims. Altogether, about $45 million will be paid directly to these 2019 individual plan subscribers in September. Rebates are determined based on each subscriber’s plan and premiums paid in 2019. Rebate amounts will vary by subscriber.

• Medigap (Medicare Supplement) and individual Medicare Advantage members in a plan with a premium above $0 will receive a 15 percent premium refund for the months of March and April to be applied to their July premium bill. This refund totals about $15 million to Medigap and Individual Medicare Advantage members. For Individual Medicare Advantage members this includes their Optional Supplemental Buy-up (if applicable). BCBSM is also providing $494 million in additional support to members and providers:



• Medicare Advantage member cost share waivers will be provided through December 31 for BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage members. On May 7, BCBSM became the first health plan in Michigan to announce that it would waive cost sharing for Medicare Advantage members for all services provided during in-person primary care visits, for in-person behavioral health services and for telemedicine access. The projected value of these no-cost services will save BCBSM and BCN Medicare Advantage members $10 million.



• COVID-19 testing and treatment cost share waivers and no-cost telehealth services will continue to be provided through June 30 to enable free access to physician-directed COVID19 testing and treatment for commercially insured members.

The projected value of these no-cost services will save members $97 million. BCBSM was the first health plan in Michigan to announce testing and treatment for COVID-19 at no cost, along with no-cost telehealth access for both medical and behavioral health services during the first wave of

the pandemic period.



• Advance funding for health providers. BCBSM pulled forward $87 million in earned