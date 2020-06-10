Blue Cross Blue Shield to extend coverage of COVID-19 treatment beyond June 30

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan announced it will be covering copays and deductibles if a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 30 and December 31, 2020.

Members have not had to pay cost-sharing for treatment – in the form of copays, deductibles and coinsurance – since March and now will have the security of no-cost treatment through the end of the year.



“Thanks to the valiant efforts of our front-line health workers, our health systems and our governmental leaders, Michigan has flattened the coronavirus curve. Still, the virus remains in our communities and many people continue to suffer,” said BCBSM President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp.