DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re in need of a mental health professional, but caught in the weeds looking for one, there may be a new solution.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will be offering a new behavioral health care navigation tool through the Quartet platform.

Almost 1.5% of people in Michigan have a mental condition, according to BCBSM, but, according to a 2022 survey, 58% of Michigan adults said it was difficult to find mental health providers that are affordable or covered by insurance.

Members can join the Quartet platform by registering and submitting a self-referral, or can be referred by a Blue Cross or Blue Care Network care manager.

Quartet will then conduct an individual assessment to match the member with a provider, based on their clinic needs and preferences.

“We anticipate this partnership will help ease that pressure in locating a therapist or psychiatrist and obtaining a timely appointment, resulting in a better member experience through a platform that addresses their behavioral health care needs,” said Dr. Amy McKenzie, vice president of Clinical Partnerships and associate chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

