CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Bluegrass fans are gathering in Charlotte this weekend for the 51st annual Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

The longstanding bluegrass celebration is taking place this year at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte.

Performers at the festival include Lonesome River Band on Saturday; Edgar Loudermilk Band on Thursday; Amanda Cook Band on Friday; and many others over the multi-day lineup.

The festival will include jam sessions and workshops.

Tickets for the whole festival are $90 now and at the gate, including online purchases.

A daily ticket for Thursday is $25, and Friday or Saturday daily tickets are each priced at $30.

If you want to camp out at the festival, it’s $18 and includes water and electric service; if you don’t have a camping reservation, it’s first-come, first-served.