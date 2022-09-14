LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The streets of Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood are being taken over by the blues this weekend.

Michigan BluesFest returns once again with a three-day lineup that features high-end blues talent hailing from not only Lansing but from all around the country.

This year, BluesFest will have bands play on four different stages.

Two of the stages are located on the south and north ends of Turner Street; another can be found inside UrbanBeat and the fourth is in the plaza behind Sir Pizza.

Old Town’s new designation as a city social district allows attendees to BluesFest to walk about the neighborhood with alcoholic beverages. There will be plenty to drink, as provided by Old Town bars and restaurants.

The festival kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with performances by Tom Duffield, Clique Vocals and the Asamu Johnson Blues Band at UrbanBeat.

Festivalgoers will be the first ones to experience brand new pieces by the scheduled artists. Performers at BluesFest 2022 are required to debut at least one new song, composition, or arrangement.

