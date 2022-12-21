LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Board of State Canvassers met on Wednesday to certify the recounts of Proposals 2 and 3 from the November election.

Both of the proposals will amend the state constitution. Prop 2. expands and enshrines voting rights, while Prop. 3 protects access to reproductive health services including birth control and abortion.

Both proposals were approved by voters in November but opponents pushed for recounts. The canvassers confirmed that the proposals were approved.

“We completed the recount in 43 different counties,. This took a huge amount of time organizing, traveling, supervising and conducting 43 county recounts in 19 locations over 2 weeks, and I really appreciate the counties’ diligent work in organizing all of this,” said Jonathan Brater, Michigan’s Elections Director.

The group Promote the Vote released a statement following the Board of Canvassers meeting:

“The voters of Michigan have spoken. Michiganders are ready to move on to celebrating the holidays with family and friends. It’s time the election deniers did the same.”