Board of State Canvassers to certify recount results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Board of State Canvassers will conduct a meeting remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic later this afternoon.

There are several items of business on the agenda.

The board will officially certify the results of the recount for the office of State Representative in the 71st State House District.

Two weeks ago, challenger Gina Johnsen asked and paid for a recount of November’s results which had her losing by more than 2,000 votes to incumbent Representative Angela Witwer.

The recount, which Johnsen paid more than $6,000 for, yielded her four extra votes.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.