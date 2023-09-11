LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees said Monday night in a statement it was made aware of allegations against MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker in December 2022.

The statement, emailed to the media shortly at 10:15 p.m. Monday, stating the elected body was notified in December, but did not have details.

“The MSU Administration did not provide the Board details of the allegation or the identity of the claimant at any time during the ongoing investigation, following MSU protocol and best practices for RVSM-related cases,” the statement reads. “Further, the Board was advised that appropriate interim and personnel measures regarding Mel Tucker were put into place at that time.”

The statement says the Board was not aware of the details of the allegations until they were published in USA Today Sunday.

6 News has confirmed the accuracy of that reporting.

Tucker was suspended Sunday.

The coach released a statement denying the allegations he sexually harassed Debra Tracy this evening. The two page statement attacked the investigation. Tracy released her own response to Tucker’s claims on Twitter.

He has admitted he masturbated during a phone call with her, but claims it was consensual and part of a private, adult relationship. She claims she did not consent and was frozen in shock from his actions.

Full statement from MSU Board of Trustees: