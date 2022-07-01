LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Fourth of July holiday means people will be traveling around the Great Lakes state to visit popular water destinations. Ahead of the holiday, boating experts are sharing reminders to keep celebrations safe.

Deputy Adam Jackson with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said that boaters should have a well-fitting life jacket for everyone on board. Under Michigan law, children six and under should wear a life jacket when on the open deck of a boat.

If you’re visiting an in-land lake, he said to be cautious about other boaters and beachgoers.

“Not going into a hundred feet of a swimming area or near other boats that are in the water at a high rate of speed. If you see divers or anyone in the water, we want to make sure people are safe obviously, you never know if someone is swimming or anchored out there,” Jackson said.

There are a few extra things to remember to pack if you are heading to the lakeshore. Dan Groenendyk is with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxilliary in West Michigan. He said the boaters are required to a visual distress signal if they plan to visit Lake Michigan.

“Of course, we have those for the nighttime and we have other ones for the daytime. If it burns like a flare, you have to have three of them and they can not be expired. So, make sure if you are out on the Great Lakes and off shore a ways, that you have those visual distress signals as well,” he said.

Both experts stressed that driving a boat under the influence is illegal. As Michiganders hit the water with kayaks, paddle boards and other vessels, they added you should let someone know your plan for the day and how long you’ll be out in the water.

Groenendyk said, in case of an emergency, be sure to bring a cell phone along.