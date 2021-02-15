Bodies positively identified as Portage couple

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The two bodies discovered in the woods in Portage are those of Gary and Laura Johnson, authorities confirmed Monday.

The manner of their deaths will be listed as homicide, authorities said.

Crews unearthed the bodies Friday afternoon at Gourdneck State Game Area. They started digging after search dogs signaled in a spot about 200 yards south of Vanderbilt Avenue east of US-131. Police thought then the remains were those of the Johnsons, but had to wait for a positive identification to say for sure.

Investigators went to the state game area Friday after learning Thursday that they would find one or both of the bodies there, though Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold would not elaborate on what that information was or where it came from.

Police search for the bodies of Gary and Laura Johnson at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage. (Feb. 12, 2021)

The site at Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage where two bodies were recovered on Feb. 12, 2021, as police looked for Gary and Laura Johnson.

They had been looking for Gary and Laura Johnson since Tuesday, when Gary Johnson’s employer called police because he had not logged in for work for a few days. In fact, police soon realized, no one had seen the Johnsons for more than a week, since Feb. 3.

At the couple’s home on Romence Road, officers found signs of violence — though again, they have not provided specific details. It became clear fairly quickly that police were dealing with a homicide investigation.

Police outside the home of Gary and Laura Johnson in Portage on Feb. 9, 2021.

The Johnsons’ son Nick Johnson, 27, is considered a person of interest in the case. Also listed as a parole absconder as of late December, he was arrested Tuesday on unrelated weapons charges.

Nick Johnson is also a person of interest in the 2018 disappearance of 17-year-old Bonifacio Pena, who was last seen in Portage.