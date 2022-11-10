LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are searching for at least two people who allegedly abandoned a dead person next to a dumpster.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 7, Lansing Township police responded to a report of an unresponsive person, later discovered to be dead, lying next to a dumpster.

The body was identified as 45-year-old Randolph Lee Putmon.

Further investigation revealed that two people in a possibly dark-colored pickup truck pulled up to the area. At least one person was allegedly seen dragging the body from the bed of the pickup truck and leaving it next to a dumpster.

Police are requesting that anybody with surveillance cameras that capture north or southbound Stoner Street, or north or southbound Clement Street from West Michigan Avenue to West St. Joseph Street, check footage for any vehicles recorded between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Nov. 7.

Anybody with surveillance cameras that capture eastbound or westbound West St. Joseph Street to Rosemary Street should also check footage recorded in that timeframe.

You can contact Detective Randy Volosky at the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org