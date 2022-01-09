Body found in home after stand-off with Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman has been found dead in a Lansing home after a standoff with police.

On Saturday, around 4:45 a.m. police were called to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Rd.

When officers got to the house, a person came out and pointed a gun at the officers. The officers yelled really loud to drop the weapon, but they instead went back inside their home, LPD says.

The person then fired the gun out the door and windows many times.

The Lansing Police START Team and Crisis Negations Team were called in to help.

The person inside finally accepted calls from negotiators after several hours. Officials eventually sent CS gas into the home.

Around 3:40 p.m. the person surrendered to police.

The person who was arrested is a 42-year-old man from Lansing.

After the 42-year-old man was arrested, police began to search him home.

While doing that, they found a woman who was dead in the lower half of the home.

Lansing Fire Department medics came and confirmed the woman was dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital where an autopsy will be done.

The name of the woman who was found dead will be released once the family is told, police say.

The Lansing Police Department has ruled this investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Michael Looney at 517-483-6869.