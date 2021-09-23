Body found in Illinois River is identified

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Coroner has confirmed the male body found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 is Jelani Day.

Coroner Richard Ploch said forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison helped confirm the identity of the body.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. Toxicology is still testing.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including:

Bloomington Police Department

Illinois State University Police Department

Peru Police Department

Illinois Emergency Management Agency

LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office

LaSalle County State’s Attorney Office

LaSalle Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division, and the

Illinois State Police

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.