Christopher Norton was missing on July 7. His body was discovered in the Red Cedar River on July 8 by a local kayaker.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township Police have confirmed the body found in the Red Cedar River by a local kayaker was Christopher Norton, who was listed as missing several days ago.

Police were notified that Norton was missing on July 7. Officers searched the area with canines and drones with no results.

On the evening of July 8, a kayaker discovered a body in the river. Police reported the discovery on Monday, and confirmed it was Norton Tuesday.

The circumstances of Norton’s death are still being investigated by police.

Anybody with information about the case may contact Detective Sergeant Ed Besonen at (517) 853-4800 or at besonen@meridian.mi.us.