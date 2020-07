Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — The body of a 38-year-old woman was found Tuesday morning on the 1200 Block of Water Street, according to the Eaton Rapids Police Department.

She was deceased when the officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and no foul play is suspected. The death is not considered suspicious, Eaton Rapids Chief of Police Larry Joe Weeks said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.