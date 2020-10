WARREN, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Warren said the bodies of a small child and a woman were found inside a home this morning and they believe it is tied to another body found overnight.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. when officers discovered someone’s body in a burned-out car.

After police identified that victim, they went to a home and found the woman and the child dead.

Right now, police are not saying if the people are related or if any arrests have been made.