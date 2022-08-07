GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing swimmer found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say.

First responders were told a swimmer, a 21-year-old man, had been swept from the shore and past the swim buoys around 3:50 p.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a release.

A water rescue at Grand Haven State Park on Aug. 7, 2022.

It said a first attempt to find the swimmer was not successful. First responders and volunteers formed human chains to look for the swimmer, a 21-year-old man, Grand Haven police say. They say the United States Coast Guard also dropped a rescue swimmer using a helicopter.

A News 8 crew on scene saw a person being pulled from the water around 5:50 p.m.

Police are not releasing the swimmer’s name pending family notifications.

A red flag was flying at the beach.

