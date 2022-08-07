GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing swimmer found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say.
First responders were told a swimmer, a 21-year-old man, had been swept from the shore and past the swim buoys around 3:50 p.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a release.
It said a first attempt to find the swimmer was not successful. First responders and volunteers formed human chains to look for the swimmer, a 21-year-old man, Grand Haven police say. They say the United States Coast Guard also dropped a rescue swimmer using a helicopter.
A News 8 crew on scene saw a person being pulled from the water around 5:50 p.m.
Police are not releasing the swimmer’s name pending family notifications.
A red flag was flying at the beach.
This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.