LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from a car found submerged in a pond near Chelsea, Mich. on Sunday.

A news release posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, MSP reports troopers were dispatched to Sylvan Crossing mobile home community for a car in a retention pond at 8 a.m. Sunday. The mobile home community is located just outside the Chelsea city limits, northwest of the junction of M-52 and I-94 in Washtenaw County.

The MSP reports that the car was discovered as part of a search for a man missing out of Jackson. The man had been reported missing on Dec. 19. A search in the area had been launched earlier based on cellphone location data. A Chelsea police officer saw an antennae sticking out of the pond.

Washtenaw County’s dive team was called out. The team used a chainsaw to remove ice that had formed around the vehicle’s roof. A 38-year-old man was found inside the vehicle. His body was removed and a tow company assisted in removing the vehicle from the retention pond.

“It appears the driver became disoriented and drove into the frozen pond. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor,” MSP said.

Officials report the investigation is ongoing.