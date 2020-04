FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Airlines are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, and they are responding by slashing flights and freezing hiring. Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won’t work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Thousands of Boeing employees returned to work this week, and some hope it could serve as a model for companies looking to get back to work.

The aerospace giant is looking to resume production at facilities in Washington state, Ohio and Pennsylvania, with workers using new procedures to protect themselves from coronavirus. Kris Van Cleave explains how the company is planning on ensuring employee safety.