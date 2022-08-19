HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – A Boil Water Notice has been announced in Hillsdale.

Crews in Hillsdale are replacing water main valves in several Hillsdale neighborhoods.

The project requires the shutdown of the water main from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., causing a temporary water service outage and Boil Water Notice for these addresses:

• 2 W. Hallett St.

• 154, 155, 159, 160, 163, 164, 167, 168, 172, 174, 175, 178, 192, 194, 198 & 200 S. West St.

• 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, & 10 E. Lynwood Blvd.

• 4 W. Lynwood Blvd.

• 180 S. Manning St.

• 9, 10, 11, 12 Elm St.

The Boil Water Notice will take effect for as little as 48 hours, or until two consecutive 24-hour bacteriological samples test correctly.

For more updates, follow the City of Hillsdale’s website here.