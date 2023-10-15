LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo’s annual spooky zoological experience takes off this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m., and it will continue at the same time over the next two weekends: Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Potter Park staff invites you and your family to come in costume and take a stroll the zoo, bringing along your trick-or-treat bags and your spooky spirit.

At Boo at the Zoo, you can enjoy the following events:

  • Hay Bale Maze (Free)
  • Candy Stations (Free)
  • Daily Costume Parade, 1:30 p.m.
  • Inflatable Zone
  • Glow Light Room
  • Hay Ride
  • Cider and Donuts
  • Hula hooping, bubbles, beloved characters

Prices are as follows:

  • Ingham County Resident Adult — $8
  • Non-Resident Adult — $15
  • Ingham County Resident Senior (60+)/Military — $6
  • Non-Resident Senior/Military — $13
  • Children (ages 3-12) — $5
  • Children under 3 — FREE