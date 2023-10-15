LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo’s annual spooky zoological experience takes off this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m., and it will continue at the same time over the next two weekends: Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Potter Park staff invites you and your family to come in costume and take a stroll the zoo, bringing along your trick-or-treat bags and your spooky spirit.

At Boo at the Zoo, you can enjoy the following events:

Hay Bale Maze (Free)

Candy Stations (Free)

Daily Costume Parade, 1:30 p.m.

Inflatable Zone

Glow Light Room

Hay Ride

Cider and Donuts

Hula hooping, bubbles, beloved characters

Prices are as follows: