Booze buying surges; senators push airlines for cash refunds

One way Americans are coping with the new coronavirus? Booze.

Market research firm Nielsen says U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Meanwhile, nine U.S. senators are demanding that airlines make cash refunds to customers whose flights were canceled during the coronavirus outbreak. And companies continue to revamp operations, both to produce goods now in demand because of the pandemic, or to help keep workers safer.

Walmart will soon be taking temperatures of its workers as they arrive for their shifts. Ford will require workers to “self-certify” online every day before work that they do not have any coronavirus symptoms its plants reopen.