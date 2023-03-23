LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Bora Bora is a sweet dog that was adopted from the Ingham County Shelter a few weeks ago but was returned because she did not get along well with the family cats.

She loves children but would do better with kids that are a little sturdy. Bora Bora also does well with other dogs.

She is housebroken, loves car rides and seems to prefer the presence of women to men, but she’s learning to love both. Bora Bora is just a little nervous right now because she isn’t sure why she is back in the shelter.

Bora Bora will be the perfect buddy for a patient family with a cat-free household.

She is 4 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Bora Bora and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.