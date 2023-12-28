LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This bouncy girl is seeking a new best friend to throw around her favorite tennis ball with her.

Kirsi, a sweet border collie/labrador mix who came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as a stray, just wants a new home and someone who loves throwing a ball as much as she does.

Kirsi is 7 years old and wants a new best friend to throw her tennis ball with her. (ICACS)

At 7 years old and having been spayed, Kirsi is “past the puppy stage, but plenty of pep in her step!” said her friends at ICACS. She “had absolutely no interest in the other dogs in playgroup. She just wanted to find a ball for us to throw.”

So much so, in fact, that Kirsi will drop her ball at your feet and will stare at you until you throw it for her again (and again!).

According to the folks at ICACS, Kirsi would be best-suited as an only dog, but could do all right with a “couch-potato” co-dog who mostly just ignores her.

She’s very good with kids, but the folks at the shelter say Kirsi would do best with older kids.

If you want to find out more about Kirsi, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.