Both the incoming and outgoing administrations are focusing on the covid-19 crisis

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–The coronavirus is the focus of both the current and incoming presidents this week. The White House is scheduled to hold a vaccine event on Tuesday, as President-elect Joe Biden introduces members of his health team who will be tasked with dealing with the virus.

They include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Mr. Biden’s nominee for health and human services secretary, Dr. Vivek Murthy as U.S. Surgeon General and Dr. Rochelle Walensky to lead the Centers for Disease Control.

The president elect also plans to appoint Doctor Anthony Fauci as Chief Medical Advisor on Covid-19 tweeting, “Dr. Fauci isn’t just one of our foremost experts on combating viruses, he is a good man and a tireless public servant.” He’ll appear virtually at an event Tuesday with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introducing the health picks.

Mr. Biden is also scheduled to meet with the head of Operation Warp Speed this week, the program in charge of developing and distributing coronavirus vaccines.

President Trump will host a vaccine summit Tuesday, ahead of Thursday’s FDA meeting that could give Pfizer’s vaccine the green light.

At the White House, he commented on his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani, who has tested positive for covid-19.

Over on Capitol Hill, congress is back in session; focused on getting a deal on coronavirus relief before the holidays.

Democratic leaders and President-elect Biden have backed a bipartisan 908 billion dollar proposal as the starting part for additional emergency aid.