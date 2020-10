(WLNS) — Today is a big day for deer hunters in Michigan.

It’s the first day of Bow Season.

And this year, they will see some big changes because of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said there will be fewer check stations.

This comes as the muzzle-loader season was shortened to just 10 days this year in the Southern part of the state.

The DNR said it has seen about a 4% increase in licenses this year after seeing declines the last few years.