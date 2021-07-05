Boy, 11, drowns in Wyoming pond; younger brother expected to survive

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old boy drowned in a Wyoming pond Sunday evening, police said.

Police and firefighters say they responded to Battjes Park around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a report that two swimmers began to struggle in the pond.

When authorities arrived, they said a good Samaritan pulled two brothers, 10 and 11, from the water.

The 10-year-old was unconscious but breathing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is improving and he is expected to survive, according to police.

The 11-year-old was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the two boys of Grand Rapids were at the park with family and went into the water to swim. The boys were not wearing flotation devices at the time.

The boys’ names are being withheld at this time as family members are notified. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Authorities are reminding people to follow the American Red Cross’ swimming safety recommendations.