Boy injured in afternoon shooting in Lansing, LPD investigates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A boy was injured and taken to the hospital on Sunday from a shooting that happened in front of a business in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Dept. told 6 News they responded to shots fired around 2:53 p.m. at the 4400 block of MLK. After responding, police found a boy who was injured in front of Liquor King.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police do not believe this was a random act, and the situation is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)483-4800.