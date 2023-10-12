LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 7-year-old Holt boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after a school bus ran over him with its rear tires Wednesday afternoon, Ingham County officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Harding Avenue and Schippell Street in Delhi Township.

The 7-year-old had been riding his bicycle westbound along the sidewalk on Harding Avenue when he entered the road. He then crashed into the side of the Holt school bus as it was turning south onto Schippell St. from westbound Harding Avenue, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.