Boy who beats the odds celebrates survival

A year ago Brenden Scott laid in a coma fighting for his life after being hit by a car near his families home in Mason. Today, he’s in the same building, but this time it’s for a celebration of life and the miraculous year this ten-year-old had.​​

“It’s very overwhelming. He’s had a lot of people praying for him you know there for him, helping him and it’s just been a lot. I’m very grateful,” said Brenden’s mom, Jennifer Scott.

When Brenden arrived doctors were not sure he would make it through the night. He had severe injuries to his head, face, and chest, with both of his legs broken and even worse he was bleeding to death.​​ But the team of doctors and nurses were ready to try everything. In fact, at one point doctors had to compress his heart by hand to get it to pump on it’s own for 20 minutes. And then he had a pulse. For those that were there the outcome is almost unbelievable.

“This by far out of seventeen years is the most amazing story. I can’t talk about it without getting teary eyed because it is so amazing. It’s one of those things like you can try to understand but unless you were there and went through everything that happened that night and really saw what was going on at that table and how many times he tried to die on us. It’s overwhelming,” said Brenden’s nurse at Sparrow Hospital, Monica Sinicropi.

For Brenden, life is very much back to normal. He lives his life just like any other ten year old would, but for his parents and family their life is forever changed with a new love for life and a new sense of strength.



“To just enjoy every day and to live it like it’s your last because for him it almost was. I mean he died on that table. He could have been gone. He’s not, so we just cherish every moment we have with each other. Whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent,” said Scott.