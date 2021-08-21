BREAKING: 2 first responders suffer injuries in Lansing fire overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two firefighters are in the hospital dealing with minor injuries after putting out a structure fire overnight in Lansing.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 19-hundred block Georgetown Blvd. according to Lansing Fire officials.

When crews arrived on scene the fire was burning through the roof and they evacuated the entire building. No residents were injured but the fire burned across all eight units in the apartment complex.

When 6 News arrived the next hour, the Red Cross and apartment complex management were on scene — but the cause of fire is still not known at this time.

The scene is under investigation — 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.