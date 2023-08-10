LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the Lansing Police Department, two people are now in custody after multiple vehicles were stolen from GM’s Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 2:45 a.m. this morning.

According to LPD, three cars were taken from the lot: two Camaros and a Cadillac.

The department has told us that two suspects are in custody with the Meridian Township Police Department.

The third suspect has yet to be arrested.

This is a developing story. 6 News will keep you updated.