BREAKING: East Lansing Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Police on the scene of shooting in 6000 block of Abbott Road.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing.

East Lansing Police Captain Chad Connelly told 6 News that there are multiple victims at this time, but there are no further details about the severity of their injuries or if there is any suspect — in custody or not — as the investigation is on going.

Officials say that this act of violence does not appear to be random and there is no on-going threat to the public.

The East Lansing Police Department and its partners are working to identify individuals involved and ask that anybody with any information on this matter call Lt. Scot Sexton at 517-319-6916.

Police were still on scene shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 16th, and tell 6 news they will be there for a number of hours.

