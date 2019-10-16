BREAKING: GM and UAW reach tentative agreement

LANSING —

General Motors and United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement after five weeks of negotiations, according to the UAW.

UAW GM Vice President Terry Dittes announced a reached agreement Wednesday morning:

“The number one priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” he said. ” We are extremely grateful to the thousands of Americans who donated goods and helped our striking workers and their families. As we await the Council’s decision, please know that the outpouring of community and national support will be etched in the memories of all of us at the UAW for years to come.”



On Sept. 15, the UAW GM National Council voted to strike and 49,200 workers went to the picket line. It is the largest UAW strike since the last one in 1970, which lasted 67 days.

They’ve been striking for job security, greater share of GM profits and a clearer, more defined path from temporary to permanent worker status.

General Motors responded to the UAW announcement today:

“We can confirm the UAW’s statement regarding a proposed tentative agreement. Additional details will be provided at the appropriate time.”

The UAW GM National Council will meet and review details on Oct. 17 in a private meeting. They are set to vote on whether to recommend it to the full UAW-GM membership for ratification.



Until the Council reviews and votes to approve the proposed tentative agreement the strike will continue. During the Oct. 17 meeting, the council will decide whether to continue the strike until ratification concludes or to stop the strike at the time of the Council’s approval of the agreement.



Once the UAW National GM Council votes to approve the proposed tentative agreement, the contract language will become a Tentative Agreement and shared with the full membership.



Ultimately, the agreement will not be ratified until UAW-GM membership across the U.S. votes to approve it.

