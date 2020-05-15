Update – Heavy police activity west of airport

UPDATE (11:25 a.m.) – The situation at a business near the intersection of Lowell Road and Grand River Avenue west of the airport has been resolved.

Police were called to the Manitou Pontoon Boat Facility on the 16000 block of S. Lowell Road just after 10:00 a.m. and began searching the grounds after receiving an Active Shooter Alarm.

Employees were evacuated safely and multiple agencies, including Lansing Police, Eaton County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, Dewitt Township, Dewitt City, and St Johns responded to the scene.

About an hour later police determined the alarm had been tripped accidentally.

An investigation is continuing.

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) – There is a heavy police presence at a business west of the Capital Region International Airport.

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher tells 6 News that they are investigating and “don’t know what we have yet”.

Police teams have gathered at the 16000 block of S. Lowell Road, north of Grand River.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News