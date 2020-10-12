UPDATE: Police respond to an alleged stabbing in Lansing

UPDATE: Crews are on scene of an alleged stabbing in the 300 block of North Foster.

A mother told the 6 News team on scene, she was called, and told her daughter was stabbed at a home in the area.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, several officers are responding to the call, and continue to speak with those living in the area.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene when crews arrived.

<<< This Story is developing and will be updated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–There is a heavy police presence in the 300 block of North Foster in Lansing.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, several officers are responding to the call, and continue to speak with those living in the area.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene when crews arrived.

<<<<This story is developing, and will be updated